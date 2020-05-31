COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Zweli Mkhize to chair meeting on tobacco control in SA
May 31 2020 - 07:53
Zweli Mkhize to chair meeting on tobacco control in SA
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is expected to host a virtual meeting on tobacco control in South Africa as the world marks world no tobacco day on Sunday.
The meeting comes as pressure mounts for government to lift the ban on cigarettes sales during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Health Minister @DrZweliMkhize will host a virtual meeting on Tobacco Control in South Africa #WorldNoTobaccoDay2020 pic.twitter.com/yx4PR5nsrI— GCIS Media Liaison (@GCISMedia) May 30, 2020
May 31 2020 - 07:22
Global coronavirus cases surpass 6 million
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 6 million on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as Latin America reported a grim milestone of 50,000 deaths from the disease.
Countries such as Brazil, Chile and Mexico are struggling to stem the spread of the virus, which initially peaked in China in February before large-scale outbreaks followed in Europe and the United States.
May 31 2020 - 07:04
Cyril Ramaphosa faces thorny test over Covid-19 lockdown
Admired by some but berated by others for imposing a tight lockdown, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a fresh leadership test over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
Africa's most industrialised nation is preparing to reopen its economy on Monday as it moves into level three of a five-tier lockdown, in force since March 27, sowing bitter divisions.
South Africa had already slipped into recession in the final quarter of 2019 before the virus arrived in March.