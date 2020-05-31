South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Zweli Mkhize to chair meeting on tobacco control in SA

31 May 2020 - 07:53 By TimesLIVE
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. File picture.
Image: Photo by Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Zweli Mkhize to chair meeting on tobacco control in SA 

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is expected to host a virtual meeting on tobacco control in South Africa as the world marks world no tobacco day on Sunday.

The meeting comes as pressure mounts for government to lift the ban on cigarettes sales during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Global coronavirus cases surpass 6 million

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 6 million on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as Latin America reported a grim milestone of 50,000 deaths from the disease.

Countries such as Brazil, Chile and Mexico are struggling to stem the spread of the virus, which initially peaked in China in February before large-scale outbreaks followed in Europe and the United States.

-REUTERS

Cyril Ramaphosa faces thorny test over Covid-19 lockdown

Admired by some but berated by others for imposing a tight lockdown, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a fresh leadership test over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Africa's most industrialised nation is preparing to reopen its economy on Monday as it moves into level three of a five-tier lockdown, in force since March 27, sowing bitter divisions.

South Africa had already slipped into recession in the final quarter of 2019 before the virus arrived in March.

