Gauteng taxi fare hikes: 5 must-read stories

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is set to introduce taxi fare hikes that will see passengers digging deeper into their pockets.

Taxi fares to increase by over 100%

The Alexandra Taxi Association (ATA) and the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) announced last week that it would increase its fares by more than 100%.

The associations said the price hikes are the result of losses suffered by the industry due to the Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions. Taxis are permitted to only carry 70% of their capacity to ensure social distancing for the duration of the lockdown.