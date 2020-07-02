Renowned author Elsa Joubert 'was still positive and hopeful she’d make it,' says son

Nico Steytler’s last conversation with his mother was sad. To him, his mother wore many hats: she was a friend, an intellectual sparring partner and also a renowned Afrikaans writer.

Steytler’s mother, award-winning author Elsa Joubert, died of Covid-19 in Cape Town on June 14.

“In my early childhood she was just a mother, not the great writer everyone knew. She never had a study where she wrote,” said Steytler.

“She wrote in the sitting room and when we got back from school it was tidy, there were no books or writing pads. She was able to talk and engage me on any topic, as a friend and an intellectual sparring partner.”

Joubert was always interested in the world around her. Out of this curiosity her novel Die Swerfjare van Poppie Nongena (The Long Journey of Poppie Nongena) came to life.

It was voted one of the top 100 best books of the 20th century and translated into 13 languages. It was later turned into an award-winning film, directed by Christian Olwagen and starring Clementine Mosimane.