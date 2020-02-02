Movie Review
Apartheid film 'Poppie Nongena' is filled with spectacular nervous energy
This kykNET film is bursting with minor details that add nuance to its depiction of an ultimately familiar tale of our country's painful past, writes Kavish Chetty
02 February 2020 - 00:00
I recall a time when the cinematic fate of SA lay principally in the hands of foreign directors. Under their gaze, the country's complex history was turned into an exotic circus act for international audiences.
From the museum of such travesties, I'd nominate City of Violence as the most squalid exhibit, with Orlando Bloom's cop character lurching around with a stick of droëwors dangling from his lower lip: a surrogate cigarette doubling as geographic emblem...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.