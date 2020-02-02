Movie Review

Apartheid film 'Poppie Nongena' is filled with spectacular nervous energy

This kykNET film is bursting with minor details that add nuance to its depiction of an ultimately familiar tale of our country's painful past, writes Kavish Chetty

I recall a time when the cinematic fate of SA lay principally in the hands of foreign directors. Under their gaze, the country's complex history was turned into an exotic circus act for international audiences.



From the museum of such travesties, I'd nominate City of Violence as the most squalid exhibit, with Orlando Bloom's cop character lurching around with a stick of droëwors dangling from his lower lip: a surrogate cigarette doubling as geographic emblem...