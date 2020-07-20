South Africa

Police crack down on rape, murder and hijacking in Nyanga

20 July 2020 - 12:39 By Aron Hyman
Nyanga police have arrested seven people on charges including rape and murder.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Western Cape police are cracking down on crime in Browns Farm, Nyanga, one of the most dangerous precincts in SA.

Seven people were arrested in Nyanga last week on charges including murder, rape and hijacking.

A 56-year-old woman and two men aged 19 and 17 were arrested on Thursday in a murder case following an incident in which a 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during an argument in Boys Town, Crossroads, Nyanga.

Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said the 17-year-old appeared in the Athlone magistrate's court on Friday on a charge of murder. The other two suspects were expected to appear in the same court on Monday.

Another three suspects were arrested in Browns Farm on Friday following a reckless driving incident in which a Toyota Avanza they, and other suspects, allegedly hijacked collided with a vehicle in Colorado, Browns Farm.

“During the incident, the three suspects managed to flee the scene but one suspect was arrested. It was discovered the Toyota Avanza was reported hijacked in Gugulethu early that month,” said Majikela.

The three suspects, aged between 18 and 23, appeared in the Athlone magistrate's court on a charge of hijacking on Friday.

Police also made progress in a rape case after they arrested a 26-year-old suspect who allegedly raped his girlfriend in Browns Farm. The suspect appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Friday.

