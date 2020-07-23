King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo vows to unite AbaThembu after court victory

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo says he will be "of good service" to the AbaThembu, after his son Prince Azenathi lost a court bid to remain as acting regent.

The prince had been acting as regent after his father was jailed, serving four years for arson, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.

Dalindyebo was paroled in December. Last month Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane removed Azenathi from his acting position.

On Thursday, DispatchLIVE reports, the Mthatha high court dismissed with costs Azenathi Dalindyebo's application to remain as acting AbaThembu king.

The court was asked to determine whether it ought to review Mabuyane’s decision to terminate Azenathi’s tenure as acting king and reinstate Dalindyebo.