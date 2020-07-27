South Africa

Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown

PODCAST | Trouble brews over the latest alcohol sales ban

27 July 2020 - 11:39 By Alex Patrick, Graeme Hosken, Paige Muller and Zama Luthuli
Tavern owners and restaurateurs are among those involved in the liquor industry who say the alcohol ban is a serious threat to employment and their livelihoods.
Tavern owners and restaurateurs are among those involved in the liquor industry who say the alcohol ban is a serious threat to employment and their livelihoods.
Image: City of Cape Town

President Cyril Ramaphosa banned the sale and distribution of alcohol for the second time on July 12, citing “clear evidence” that the use of alcohol places undue pressure on medical facilities.

However, the president's evidence is still hotly contested in the ministerial advisory Committee.

This episode of Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown looks into the scientific validity of the latest ban.

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR:

This short podcast series follows Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts.

PODCAST | The fight to prepare: Will SA's hospitals be ready for the worst of Covid-19?

The questions the country faces are: have we done enough, and are we ready for what comes next?
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Lockdown day 100: complacency kills

Saturday July 4 2020 marks SA’s 100th day in lockdown.
News
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Witnesses relive the day Collins Khosa died

Listen to the shocking tale of assault and abduction
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | Is cigarette ban turning citizens into criminals?

In light of the North Gauteng High Court ruling that the lockdown regulations are "unconstitutional and invalid", we ask if certain lockdown ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Former model C schools 'revolt' against school closures News
  2. Estate agency embroiled in 'embarrassing' Gupta home 'scam' News
  3. WATCH | TV host embarrassed as naked wife walks past during live interview from ... World
  4. Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows News
  5. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X