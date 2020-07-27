PODCAST | Trouble brews over the latest alcohol sales ban

President Cyril Ramaphosa banned the sale and distribution of alcohol for the second time on July 12, citing “clear evidence” that the use of alcohol places undue pressure on medical facilities.

However, the president's evidence is still hotly contested in the ministerial advisory Committee.

This episode of Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown looks into the scientific validity of the latest ban.

