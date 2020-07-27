PODCAST | Trouble brews over the latest alcohol sales ban

Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown
27 July 2020 - 11:39
President Cyril Ramaphosa banned the sale and distribution of alcohol for the second time on July 12, citing “clear evidence” that the use of alcohol places undue pressure on medical facilities.
However, the president's evidence is still hotly contested in the ministerial advisory Committee.
This episode of Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown looks into the scientific validity of the latest ban.
This short podcast series follows Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories
