South Africa

Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown

PODCAST | Is cigarette ban turning citizens into criminals?

08 June 2020 - 15:56 By GRAEME HOSKEN, ALEX PATRICK and PAIGE MULLER
Are certain lockdown regulations criminalising our society?
Are certain lockdown regulations criminalising our society?
Image: SA Police Service

In this episode of Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown, we chat to restaurateurs turned cigarette smugglers. 

In light of the North Gauteng High Court ruling that the lockdown regulations are "unconstitutional and invalid", we ask if certain lockdown regulations are criminalising our society. 

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR:

In this short podcast series, we follow Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories.

Boots on the ground is a true piece of mobile journalism — all interviews, voices and sound effects have been gathered using nothing but smartphones.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts 

MORE:

PODCAST | Level 3: What decision will you make for your child?

In this episode of Boots on the ground, we consider some of the difficult choices parents have had to face since lockdown began and what decisions ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | If not science, then what is lockdown based on?

In this episode we consider Prof Glenda Gray's accusation that government’s risk-adjusted Covid-19 strategy is “unscientific”.
News
2 weeks ago

MULTIMEDIA | The best of our coronavirus coverage so far

The best video and audio content compiled so far by the MultimediaLIVE team during the coronavirus pandemic
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X