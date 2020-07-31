South Africa

South Africans weigh in as Bandile Masuku takes leave of absence pending PPE tender investigation

31 July 2020 - 07:08 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Dr Bandile Masuku, right, is to take a temporary leave of absence while an investigation is conducted into the PPE tender allegations.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

Some South Africans have taken to social media to welcome the decision by the Gauteng government to ask provincial health MEC Bandile Masuku to take a leave of absence pending the investigation into the personal protective equipment (PPE) tender allegations.

One Twitter user said the allegations against the MEC have now dimmed his “bright light” and tainted his reputation. 

Masuku is facing allegations that he awarded a PPE tender of R125 million to Royal Bhaca project, a company owned by Thandisizwe Diko, the husband of presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko.

The MEC, his wife, Joburg MMC of group corporate and shared services, Loyiso Masuku, and the presidency spokesperson will be investigated by the ANC's integrity commission regarding the irregularities.

On Thursday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said more than 100 companies are under investigation regarding the PPE tenders in the province. On allegations levelled against Masuku, he said they have tainted the good work he's done during the fight against Covid-19.

“These allegations have also damaged the work that the MEC for health, as the lead MEC, Dr Masuku, has been doing. He has been leading our team in the province on this front very well and I must say that I am disappointed,” he said.

