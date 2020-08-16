IN HER OWN WORDS | A nurse’s experience of Covid-19 as cases peak

Teboho Makwetla* is a nurse at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, one of the country’s designated Covid-19 hospitals.

On July 1, there were 45,944 Covid-19 positive cases and 244 deaths in Gauteng. By the end of the month, the positive cases were at 175,272 with 2,035 recorded deaths. Some of those infections and deaths included health-care workers. The health minister, Zweli Mkhize, announced on August 5 that 24,104 health workers were infected and 181 had lost their lives.

This is Makwetla’s experience of being in the eye of the storm, told in her own words:

It’s hard for me to wake up in the morning knowing what awaits me at work. I count the days until the weekend when I am off and I can breathe a small sigh of relief.

I wake up at 4am, but just before I leave the bed I spend a few moments thinking about what I will experience when my shift starts at 6am.

Makwetla, who stays in Johannesburg’s East Rand, speaks about her job with passion. Her voice is warm and, when she talks about how she got into nursing and the joy she gets at seeing her patient get better, she gets animated. But when the conversation shifts to Covid-19, her tone softens and her voice is tinged with pain. It’s not just dealing with the pandemic that upsets her, but the poor treatment nurses have received from those who are supposed to protect them.

Being a nurse has always been my dream. I have been doing it for 40 years. I was 17 years old when I started. I was attracted to the profession because of my passion of caring for people. It’s something that I take great pride in doing.

But recently, that passion has taken a strain with what has been happening in the country because of Covid-19 and the treatment we have received as nurses.