Nothing irregular in appointment of university VC, says Blade Nzimande

Higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande has rejected suggestions that he failed to act on allegations about graft and sexual harassment at two universities in Limpopo.

Nzimande appeared before the portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology last Tuesday, where he was invited to elaborate on the appointment of Prof Peter Mbati as Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University vice-chancellor amid allegations of sexual harassment against him dating back to his time at the University of Venda.

Mbati was accused of sexual harassment by Prof Thidziambi Tshivhase Phendla during his tenure as the vice-chancellor.