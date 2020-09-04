IN QUOTES | 'Clear signs' of abusing a flawed system: the AG speaks

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu called on the government to take swift action against officials implicated in corruption and fraud relating to the Covid-19 relief package.

The AG revealed on Wednesday that there is evidence of potential fraud.

He said a second report would be released in November this year.

Here are six telling quotes from his report:

Social relief

“The support to vulnerable households was budgeted to the extent of R41bn at the beginning. Up to the end of July, that is exactly a month ago, SA Security Agency [Sassa] had already spent R19.7bn towards pre-components. In May, they bought and paid for food parcels. The total expenditure incurred up to that period was R177m, which is included in that R19.7bn.”