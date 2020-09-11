South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Global access to testing and treatment is central to ending Covid-19': WHO

11 September 2020 - 07:19 By TimesLIVE
A man wearing a protective mask walks past a graffiti reading "Stay at Home", following the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 2 2020.
A man wearing a protective mask walks past a graffiti reading "Stay at Home", following the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 2 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo

September 11 2020 - 07:15

'Global access to testing and treatment is central to ending Covid-19': WHO

Most read

  1. It's fake! Dis-Chem distances itself from advert taking a dig at Clicks South Africa
  2. South Africans open their wallets for humiliated petrol attendant South Africa
  3. Hawks turn tables on Norma Mngoma in fight over 'deleted messages' South Africa
  4. WATCH | Municipal worker seizes truck, drives over officer, killing him South Africa
  5. The Clicks shutdown: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Thuli Madonsela exchange clapbacks ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
X