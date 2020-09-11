COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Global access to testing and treatment is central to ending Covid-19': WHO
September 11 2020 - 07:15
'Global access to testing and treatment is central to ending Covid-19': WHO
Equitable global access to tests, treatments and vaccines is key to ending #COVID19 fairly, effectively and efficiently.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) September 10, 2020
Because if one of us is at risk, we are all at risk.
We are only safe when everybody is safe.https://t.co/rihWnivQ0V