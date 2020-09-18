Western Cape takes back Tafelberg school site and appeals landmark judgment

The Western Cape government has extended an olive branch to organisations that sued it over the sale of a historic Cape Town school site.

This followed a judgment of the high court in Cape Town which overturned the sale.

In an elaborate joint statement on Friday, premier Alan Winde and transport and public works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said after considering the 200-page judgment, the province will take back the Tafelberg school site after the successful bidder indicated that it would no longer pursue the sale.

The Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School bought the site for R135m in 2015. The provincial government came under fire from organisations Reclaim the City and Ndifuna Ukwazi.

However, Winde and Madikizela said they had no alternative but to seek leave to appeal against the judgment in the Supreme Court of Appeal.