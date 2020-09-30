South Africa

R30,000 reward for information about Western Cape principal's murder

30 September 2020 - 08:36 By TimesLIVE
A reward has been offered after the murder of Umyezo Wama Apile High School principal Zameka Mfubesi on September 18 2020.
A reward has been offered after the murder of Umyezo Wama Apile High School principal Zameka Mfubesi on September 18 2020.
Image: Facebook

A R30,000 reward has been offered for information about the murder of a Western Cape high school principal.

Two-thirds of the reward has been offered by the provincial education department and the rest by the family of Zameka Mfubesi, 46, who was shot dead in the Overberg town of Grabouw on September 18.

The mother of two was the principal at Umyezo Wama Apile High School in Grabouw. She was shot dead near the N2.

A joint statement on Wednesday by education MEC Debbie Schäfer, the police and Mfubesi's family said: “Ms Mfubesi’s death came as a great shock, and is a profound loss to her family, school community and the education department.

“Members of the public are urged to come forward to assist in bringing the perpetrators to justice. All information provided and received will be treated confidentially.

“The reward will be paid for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator or perpetrators, and will be shared if there is more than one person furnishing such information.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Slain Western Cape school principal Zameka Mfubesi hailed for uniting her family

The family of murdered Western Cape school principal Zameka Mfubesi has hailed the mother of two as someone who united her family.
News
1 week ago

'Dynamic' Western Cape high school principal shot dead

A Western Cape high school principal was shot dead on Friday.
News
1 week ago

These are SA's 30 gender-based violence hotspots

Police minister Bheki Cele says gender-based violence is a societal evil that must be contained at all costs.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Hawks rescue 11 women in raids on 'brothels' in two towns South Africa
  2. Woman who ‘stole’ millions from Mall of Africa continues to give the cops the ... South Africa
  3. How Mosebenzi Zwane 'shocked' Zondo at state capture inquiry News
  4. State security minister warns of 'coup plot' in Zimbabwe Africa
  5. IN QUOTES | Tourism minister says SA will open to 'most countries' for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Pinetown truck crash destroys building, leaves residents stunned
'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
X