SA confirms 1,767 new Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths in past 24 hours
30 September 2020 - 21:55
There have been 1,767 new Covid-19 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
This means there are now 674,339 cases countrywide.
There were also 67 Covid-19 related deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours. Of these, three were in the Eastern Cape, 37 in KwaZulu-Natal, 11 in Gauteng, nine in the Western Cape and seven in the Free State.
"This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,734," said Mkhize.
"Our recoveries now stand at 608,112 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%."
The figures are based on 4,187,917 tests to date, of which 23,426 were in the past 24 hours.
TimesLIVE