'This is the best thing ever': SA reacts to asbestos project arrests

The arrests of six individuals in connection with an alleged corrupt Free State asbestos audit project have given South Africans a glimmer of hope that the government is serious about rooting out corruption.

The Hawks on Wednesday nabbed suspects linked to the investigations into allegations of fraud, money laundering and corruption relating to the R255m project from 2014. The contract was awarded to Blackhead Consulting and Diamond Hill Trading, which were supposed to assess houses with asbestos roofing in the Free State.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said a seventh suspect from KwaZulu-Natal was on the run and unaccounted for on Wednesday, but the Hawks had secured a warrant of arrest in his name.

TimesLIVE reported that the KZN suspect is a recently appointed senior official at the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone (RBIDZ).

Those in custody will appear in court in Bloemfontein on Friday.