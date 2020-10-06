South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Should the Covid social relief grant be converted into basic income guarantee?

SA passed another grim Covid-19 milestone, as more than 17,000 deaths have now been recorded.

06 October 2020 - 07:30 By TimesLIVE
A member of the White House cleaning staff sprays the press briefing room the evening of US President Donald Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center after contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Washington, US, October 5, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Erin Scott

'There is nowhere to hide': Sex workers battle to survive under lockdown

Sex workers who wait for clients along Boundary Road, between Vosloorus and Dawn Park, south of Boksburg, from morning until evening, and operate from dilapidated houses, accuse police of corruption and harassment.

POLL | Should government discontinue Covid-19 grants?

It remains to be seen whether the government will convert the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant (SRDG) into a “universal basic income guarantee” after calls by SACP president Blade Nzimande on Sunday.

Nzimande, addressing the virtual launch of the party’s Red October campaign, said the grant, though “small”, is a lifeline for millions of South Africans and would worsen the plight of the poor should it be allowed to expire at the end of the month.

