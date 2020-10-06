COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Should the Covid social relief grant be converted into basic income guarantee?
SA passed another grim Covid-19 milestone, as more than 17,000 deaths have now been recorded.
October 6 2020 - 07:00
'There is nowhere to hide': Sex workers battle to survive under lockdown
Sex workers who wait for clients along Boundary Road, between Vosloorus and Dawn Park, south of Boksburg, from morning until evening, and operate from dilapidated houses, accuse police of corruption and harassment.
October 6 2020 - 06:29
POLL | Should government discontinue Covid-19 grants?
It remains to be seen whether the government will convert the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant (SRDG) into a “universal basic income guarantee” after calls by SACP president Blade Nzimande on Sunday.
Nzimande, addressing the virtual launch of the party’s Red October campaign, said the grant, though “small”, is a lifeline for millions of South Africans and would worsen the plight of the poor should it be allowed to expire at the end of the month.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 10 714 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 926 new cases. Regrettably, we report 40 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 17 016. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/Y5F8JD5AmD pic.twitter.com/GxpSLAWBz7— NICD (@nicd_sa) October 5, 2020