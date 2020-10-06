COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Should the Covid social relief grant be converted into basic income guarantee?

October 6 2020 - 06:29

POLL | Should government discontinue Covid-19 grants?

It remains to be seen whether the government will convert the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant (SRDG) into a “universal basic income guarantee” after calls by SACP president Blade Nzimande on Sunday.

Nzimande, addressing the virtual launch of the party’s Red October campaign, said the grant, though “small”, is a lifeline for millions of South Africans and would worsen the plight of the poor should it be allowed to expire at the end of the month.