South Africa

Environment, forestry and fisheries officials suspended over dodgy tenders

08 October 2020 - 15:34
The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, under minister Barbara Creecy, has suspended eight officials on suspicion that there could have been negligence, misconduct and possible fraud and corruption in the awarding of certain contracts.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Jabu Kumalo

The environment, forestry and fisheries department has suspended eight officials on suspicion they could have been negligent, or possibly involved in fraud and corruption, over the awarding of tenders.

Department spokesperson Albi Modise said the suspension followed a forensic investigation into contracts alleged to have been irregularly awarded by the department's Waste Management Bureau. He, however, said he could not divulge the positions the suspended employees held or which divisions they worked in.  

According to Modise, during the audit of the financial statements for the year ended March 31 2019, the auditor-general (AG) identified several tenders which were irregularly awarded. These included nine tenders awarded by the Waste Management Bureau with a total multi-year contract value of more than R2.1bn and expenditure for the 2018/19 financial year amounting to more than R337m.

Minister Barbara Creecy mandated the then director-general Nosipho Ngcaba to institute an investigation to ascertain the reasons for the tenders being irregularly awarded.

Bandile Masuku knew about dodgy PPE procurement, SIU says in damning report

A damning SIU report has placed suspended Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku firmly at the centre of dodgy Covid-19 PPE tender procurement processes.
Politics
1 hour ago

Modise said the investigation needed to cover areas such as whether any losses were suffered by the department, whether the department received value for money, whether any officials or third parties had committed any acts of fraud and/or corruption, and whether any person(s) could be held liable in law for the irregular expenditure.

An independent forensic investigation company was appointed to conduct the probe.

Concerning six of the nine tenders, with a combined value of more than R1.2bn, the investigation found prima facie evidence illustrating irregular appointments arose as a result of negligence, misconduct and/or possible fraud and corruption by certain officials of the department.

Modise said the department was in the process of taking disciplinary steps in respect of misconduct identified in the report. All system recommendations outlined in the forensic investigation report will also be implemented.

Concerning the three remaining tenders, with a combined value of more than R822m, Modise said the investigation found no evidence to indicate misconduct by officials or loss suffered by the department. It was found that the department received value for money.

Modise said the department would seek condonation from National Treasury for the irregular expenditure incurred in that regard.

Arrests of corrupt officials should be televised, says DA's Makashule Gana

Gana said the public deserved to see the alleged "crooks" when they are being taken away, adding that they should be made to wear a different colour ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Deputy public protector investigates Covid-19 PPE tender irregularities in KZN

Deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka is in KwaZulu-Natal visiting a number of health-care facilities and public schools as part of investigations ...
News
1 day ago

Barbara Creecy upholds appeal against giant West Coast wind farm

It is back to the drawing board for a giant new wind farm project on the West Coast, following an appeal decision by environment minister Barbara ...
News
4 weeks ago

  Arrests of corrupt officials should be televised, says DA's Makashule Gana
  Murdered Sedibeng municipal manager was at centre of two corruption probes
  Gauteng health official suspended over lack of action in awarding of contracts ...
