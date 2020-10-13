LISTEN | Trial delay in Julius Malema, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi assault case

Court proceedings were delayed to allow the media to bring an application to allow for live streaming of the proceedings, and to be allowed to take photographs and record the case.

Malema and Ndlozi are accused of assaulting a police officer in 2018 at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Outside the court, hundreds of EFF supporters clad in party regalia were chanting songs, in support of their leaders.

TimesLIVE