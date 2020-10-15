Deputy police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya suspended after arrest

Deputy police national commissioner for human resource management, Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya, is contesting a suspension notice after her arrest on corruption, fraud and money laundering charges.

The high-ranking officer was allegedly involved in fraud relating to a multimillion-rand tender for emergency warning equipment.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole confirmed that Mgwenya was suspended “following damning allegations of her alleged involvement in crimes”.

Meanwhile, national police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said that, in an unrelated matter, Sitole had dismissed another lieutenant-general “for her alleged involvement in corruption dating back to 2015".

“Details of this case will be provided at a later stage.

“The SAPS is suffering a severe wound in the form of corruption. But as we continue to clean our ranks, the scar of it will remind us that we should never suffer such a wound again”, said Sitole.

Regarding Mgwenya's suspension, TimesLIVE has seen the notice of suspension documents and received a confirmation from an anonymous source, who said: “She is suspended. Another deputy is being appointed in her place.”

In the notice, Sitole said: “You are hereby notified that your suspension transfer under the regulation 10(1) of the SAPS discipline regulations, 2016, will be considered on the grounds that you allegedly committed serious misconduct.

“You are entitled to submit written representations regarding the possible suspension or temporary transfer.”