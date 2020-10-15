WATCH | N14 highway closed as protesters burn tyres, throw stones

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told TimesLIVE that the road had since been reopened to traffic.

He could not say what had sparked the protest which had erupted in Mogale City, outside the JMPD's jurisdiction.

The protest started after police and other law enforcement agencies accompanied Eskom technicians on an operation to disable illegal electricity connections in nearby informal settlements, said police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo.

“This was part of O Kae Molao operations that were conducted across all five districts in Gauteng,” Masondo said. The team arrested two suspects found in possession of suspected stolen Eskom transformers.

Shortly after the illegal power connections were cut, a number of community members began barricading the N14 and attacking police.

“Backup was called and police were able to swiftly contain the violence and disperse the crowd. The roads were also cleared and traffic flow resumed after a short disruption.”

Masondo said the area was quiet and public order police were monitoring the situation.

