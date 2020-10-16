From court appearance to Bheki Cele's promise for justice: 5 must-read stories on Senekal

The town of Senekal in the Free State has dominated news headlines in the past week after the murder of 21-year old farm manager Brendin Horner on October 2.

Horner was allegedly murdered by two suspects who appeared in court for the second time on Friday. He was found beaten and tied to a pole. Police arrested Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, who remain in custody.

There have been mixed reactions from politicians.

DA leader John Steenhuisen was critical of government's inaction in dealing decisively with crimes affecting rural communities who “live under siege” from criminals.

EFF leader Julius Malema called on his supporters to attend the court case on Friday “in defence” of public property, after violent protests broke out at the suspects' first appearance.

On Friday, authorities maintained a strong presence in Senekal to ensure safety.

Here are five must-read stories on Senekal:

Suspect's girlfriend says he is innocent

Maleqhoa Sithole said she believes her boyfriend, Mahlamba, is innocent because she was with him on the night of the murder. She said Mahlamba left for a short while to get alcohol which they drank together.

Mahlamba and Matlaletsa are suspected to be stock thieves. Sithole said she was aware of the claims, which were widely spread in the community. She admitted she had never asked Mahlamba about them because they had only been dating for a short while.

She said the two men were arrested at a tavern where she had been drinking with them. When Mahlamba asked what he had done, police told him he killed a white man, said Sithole.