South Africa

Meyiwa's murder 'bigger than we previously understood': Bheki Cele

26 October 2020 - 20:39
Police minister Bheki Cele speaks outside the Meyiwa house in Durban on Monday night.
Police minister Bheki Cele speaks outside the Meyiwa house in Durban on Monday night.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The motive behind the murder of Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa might be “bigger than we previously understood”.

This is according to police minister Bheki Cele, who was speaking outside the Meyiwa family home on Monday evening.

As the rain poured, Cele said information police had obtained did not indicate that Meyiwa was killed in a botched robbery. However, it was also not conclusive that the killing was a hit. Cele said he believed the picture will become clearer soon.

Senzo Meyiwa's family bracing for answers 6 years after his death

The family of slain Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa are preparing themselves as the circumstances that led to his murder look set to finally ...
News
6 hours ago

Cele said: “The investigations are not really confirming that it was a robbery gone wrong, but are also not conclusive that it was a hit. The investigation must take us there, but we believe that the death of Senzo might have been bigger than we previously understood. The investigations will lead to what exactly happened. Some of the people either already arrested or still going to be arrested will tell us.”

He said other arrests were imminent.

While Cele confirmed that ballistics have confirmed that the gun was used to kill Meyiwa, he refused to say if it was connected to other crimes.

He described the reaction of the family, particularly Meyiwa's mother, Ntombifuthi, as “emotional”. Meyiwa's dad, Sam Meyiwa, died in July last year without knowing what happened to his son.

“The last time I came to this house they were both here [Sam and Ntombifuthi] but the last time I saw this family was at the father's funeral. I did make a promise that there shall be no time where we throw in the towel,” he said.

The minister displayed optimism that the arrests will lead to the truth of what happened on this day six years ago. However, he said he remains cautious until a judge has delivered a guilty verdict.

“When the judge finds those responsible guilty, that will be the culmination of a lot of hard work. Yes, there are going to be good days ahead but that day will be the best,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

'Mastermind' behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder not yet arrested: Gerrie Nel

Five people will appear in court on Tuesday for the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa — but none is the 'mastermind' behind the ...
News
4 hours ago

LISTEN | Five suspects arrested for Senzo Meyiwa murder six years ago

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, police minister ...
News
8 hours ago

Ballistics link firearm to Senzo Meyiwa murder, says police chief

The breakthrough in soccer icon Senzo Meyiwa's murder came when the team of investigators discovered the firearm that killed him, says police ...
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'I do not play with power': How Gayton McKenzie 'captured' key Joburg dept News
  2. Cape Town hotel taken to court over R159,000 debt News
  3. PPE fraud findings 'simply garbage': former health MEC Bandile Masuku News
  4. 'You can’t drink with a mask on': Why party animals shun Covid regulations News
  5. 'God has blessed us with a girl': Mmusi Maimane and wife, Natalie, welcome ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Six years on, five suspects arrested in Senzo Meyiwa murder case
Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
X