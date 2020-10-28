'Peer management' needed to enforce wearing of masks, says Prof Glenda Gray

Speaking on SAfm, Gray said there is lockdown fatigue and people are letting their guard down during level 1.

Gray said wearing a mask in public should be like wearing a condom to protect yourself from contracting HIV or other sexually transmitted diseases.

“A mask will help decrease your chances of exposure and if you do have the coronavirus, it will help prevent transmission. We have to keep reminding people that wearing a mask is like brushing your teeth in the morning,” she said.

Gray said there needs to more “visible policing”, saying police should remind people to wear their masks. However, she said she doesn't want to see police brutality.