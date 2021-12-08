How to start a job with a degree as well as shares in your pocket

According to a recent survey published by insurer 1Life, most young working South Africans do not have access to generational wealth. Also, only 39% of the population understand how to create such wealth, though a full 80% of youths believe it is their responsibility to start their families’ financial legacy.

“The time for us as an institution to do something incredible for SA’s youth is now,” says Stadio Holdings CEO Chris Vorster.

“We remain committed to empowering our students, first through the provision of quality and affordable qualifications that are aligned with the world of work and sought after by their respective industries, and second by partnering with our graduates as owners of our institution, investing in their initial steps to leaving a legacy for their families.”

For many students, the idea of investing on the JSE – where Stadio Holdings is listed – is something for “business people” that seems beyond their reach, says Stadio chief academic officer Divya Singh. “Stadio is making this world accessible to its students.”

The institution will also provide short learning courses on the basics of investing and other related topics to help students.

