Eastern Cape woman bites off man's tongue during alleged rape attempt

A 33-year-old man had his tongue bitten off by the 65-year-old woman he allegedly tried to rape at her home in Tsomo Mission, in the Eastern Cape, on Saturday.

On Sunday, provincial police spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci said the man had been tracked down and arrested.

"It is alleged the woman was sleeping alone when she was woken by someone entering through the window. The suspect attempted to rape the woman and allegedly tried to kiss her. She bit his tongue until it fell off. The suspect then fled the scene."

Police were able to track the man to a hospital in Cofimvaba, where he was arrested on Sunday. He is under police guard in hospital.

Soci said the man would soon appear in the Tsomo magistrate's court on a charge of attempted rape.

TimesLIVE