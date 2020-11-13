Bandile Masuku threatens to take legal action against ANC

Former Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has dusted off his boxing gloves and is preparing to fight the ANC over his temporary suspension from the party.

Masuku is threatening to take legal action against the Gauteng ANC to challenge his temporary suspension, as he claims he was not afforded an opportunity to comment on the charges before he was suspended.

His lawyers said that he was “considering his legal options” to protect his membership rights, in line with rules of the ANC and its constitution. According to his lawyers, some 20 days after his suspension, Masuku has not received his charge sheet from the Gauteng ANC’s disciplinary committee.