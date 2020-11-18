Maybe the lockdown isn't so bad? Here are lessons South Africans are taking from it

Eight months into the Covid-19 lockdown, 93% of South Africans say they’ve learnt positive lessons they want to remember when lockdown ends.

This is according to a survey by financial services group Sanlam, which also asked South Africans what lesson they hope the country can hold onto when the lockdown is long over.

The survey revealed 40% of citizens hoped the spirit of togetherness could still unite SA.

The survey was completed by 5,448 people of all ages and from all walks of life.

Among the lessons learned included not taking anything for granted (78%), the importance of saving for a “rainy day” (67%), and the recognition that South Africans are stronger and more resilient than many would think (59%).

The majority of respondents, at 83%, indicated they have picked up new, positive habits during the lockdown, and about 53% said they had successfully broken at least one bad habit during the same period.