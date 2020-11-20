SABC 'will run out of money by April' if turnaround strategy isn't implemented

Should the turnaround strategy not be implemented, the SABC will run out of money by April next year.

This was the warning from the public broadcaster's management after meeting with the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) this week.

“Sanef is of the view that urgent action must be taken to avoid this situation, which will be to the detriment of millions of South Africans,” said the forum's Hopewell Radebe.

On Friday, the board of the SABC suspended the section 189 process for a period of seven days.

Radebe said Sanef had meetings with the broadcaster's editors and executives on Thursday and Friday.