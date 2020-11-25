South Africa

SA records 3,250 Covid-19 cases and 118 deaths on Wednesday

25 November 2020 - 23:40 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded more than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

SA recorded more than 3,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, as the country's deals with an apparently rising infection rate.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed that there were 3,250 new cases of the virus recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 775,502 confirmed infections.

The new cases came from 29,437 tests - a positivity rate of just more than 11%.

Mkhize also reported that there were 118 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. Of these, 51 were in the Eastern Cape, 30 in the Western Cape, 24 in the Free State, seven in Gauteng , four in Limpopo and two in KwaZulu-Natal.

This means that there have now been 21,201 confirmed deaths linked to the virus countrywide.

