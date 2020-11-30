'They killed my husband for R150': weekend away ends in tragedy

“I can’t comprehend they killed my husband for R150.”

Pretoria resident Joey Pretorius, 52, is in a state of disbelief and despair after the fatal shooting of her husband Len Pretorius, 60, during a weekend birthday outing at Bush Boys Camp in Tonteldoos, Limpopo.

“We went there for the weekend to join friends. One of our friends had a birthday last weekend so we wanted to have a little break away there,” she said.

“When we got there [on Friday], I remember asking the owner if we were safe because it is so open.”

The couple had a meal, watched the news on television and decided to retire to their chalet next to the dining area.