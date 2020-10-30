Lifestyle

WATCH | Oreo advert promotes love and acceptance of LGBTQIA+ community — but did they get it right?

30 October 2020 - 06:50

Biscuit brand Oreo has launched “rainbow cookies” and a three-minute advert on its online platforms to promote acceptance of the LGBQIA+ community. These came right on time as October marks Pride month in SA.

Titled “proud parent,” the advert follows a love story of a lesbian woman, Jen, who introduces her partner Amy to her parents and her extended family.

Her father appears to be unwelcoming and unsupportive of their relationship despite her attempts to win him over. He is more affectionate to her sister who has a son and is in an opposite-sex relationship.

Things change after their neighbour gives Jen and Amy a disapproving stare over the fence. The women were pleasantly surprised when they woke up the next morning to Jen's father painting their fence with colours from the Pride flag.

On social media, the advert has received glowing reviews from members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies who commended the brand for making them feel seen.

“People don't realise how important it is to have a commercial like this in the media. The end made me cry super hard, to the point of shaking, because of how validating it is. The hate of the people in the LGBTQIA+ community face in their families is heartbreaking, so seeing this commercial makes you hopeful that your parents will love you too ...," reads an excerpt from Kay Spoo on YouTube.

Others said they hope the advert will start conversations about acceptance and homophobia in families.

However, Larry Khumalo, head of public relations at Johannesburg based Havas Media, has a few concerns about the advert. He says it failed to include an element of time especially when it comes to being accepted by heteronormative parents.

“They could have done a few tweaks to the script. Maybe add a timeline mechanic that shows a series of visits over time, and perhaps some ageing too. To show that there is an element of time. Change takes time. Especially on matters to do with sexuality in all sorts of families. That her dad turned around after a few days and painted a rainbow is a little on the ridiculous side,” he said.

He also questioned whether the use of the rainbow in the advert is reflective of the brand's core values and commitment to addressing issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ community.

“The rainbow is starting to be overtraded in my opinion. It’s the easiest way lately to get people to root for you as a brand. It does not matter whether you are committed to the cause or whether you truly understand the issues. Rainbows are being thrown about, slapped on campaigns and merchandise and we are buying them.

“On one hand, this commonplace-ness of the rainbow representing LGBTQIA+ inclusivity is great, it asserts some kind of presence and advocacy. On the other end, it makes me wonder about how genuine these engagements are, especially when they get key things wrong, like the ‘conversion’ of a homophobic father,” he said.

