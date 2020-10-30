WATCH | Oreo advert promotes love and acceptance of LGBTQIA+ community — but did they get it right?

Biscuit brand Oreo has launched “rainbow cookies” and a three-minute advert on its online platforms to promote acceptance of the LGBQIA+ community. These came right on time as October marks Pride month in SA.

Titled “proud parent,” the advert follows a love story of a lesbian woman, Jen, who introduces her partner Amy to her parents and her extended family.

Her father appears to be unwelcoming and unsupportive of their relationship despite her attempts to win him over. He is more affectionate to her sister who has a son and is in an opposite-sex relationship.

Things change after their neighbour gives Jen and Amy a disapproving stare over the fence. The women were pleasantly surprised when they woke up the next morning to Jen's father painting their fence with colours from the Pride flag.