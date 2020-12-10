Driving on holiday this festive season? Here's how to stay safe

Planning to hit the road and go away this festive season? Here's how you can get your much-needed rest and stay safe.

Insurance company Dialdirect has compiled a long list of potentially life-saving tips you should not leave home without.

In a recent online survey the insurer conducted, 75% of holidaymakers said that they would be travelling to their holiday destinations by car.

“It is up to each of us to take proactive action to reduce road deaths, but despite our best efforts, tragedy still does strike,” said Anneli Retief, head of Dialdirect insurance. “It is an absolute must to make sure that you are comprehensively insured so that you can be up and running again in no time.”

Dialdirect is imploring road-trippers to be vigilant on the roads and has put together a list of practical tips to help you to drive right and avoid becoming a statistic this festive season.