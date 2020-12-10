WATCH | 'I lock out any vaccine that is of the devil': Mogoeng's vaccine prayer raises hackles

“I lock out any vaccine that is not of you,” he prays. “If there be any vaccine that is of the devil, meant to infuse triple-six in the lives of people, meant to corrupt their DNA ... Any such vaccine, Lord God almighty, may it be destroyed by fire in the name of Jesus.”

Wits University virology professor Barry Schoub, who heads the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, told TimesLIVE: “It is unfortunate that someone of that stature is misleading people because vaccines are such a major part of controlling this epidemic and it is unfortunate that someone with such influence is opposing efforts to control it.”

He said he had worked in vaccinology for decades and, often, there were two kinds of people who oppose vaccines. The first was an anti-vaxxer activist group that “actively opposes all types of vaccinations based on conspiracy theories and unproven claims”. The second are “vaccine-hesitant people” who are “genuinely nervous”, and who become vulnerable to fake information that is spread.

In this context, he said, Mogoeng's words might create hesitancy among those who were previously hopeful of the vaccines.

“The former group [anti-vaxxers] you cannot convince. The success rate is not good. But the second group, the hesitant ones, need to be reassured and comforted that vaccines are safe,” said Schoub.