Businessman in court for alleged kidnapping of Lepelle Water board CEO

He said he was handcuffed and his cellphones taken. The officers controlled all his calls, he said.

“He [Sefalafala] said I am playing games with him. He said no-one has a problem to pay but it's only me who seems not willing to pay him.”

According to his statement, Netshidaulu was taken to Tiveka Game Lodge, 30km from Polokwane, and told to call the Lepelle CFO and order her to pay R5.8m for work done by Sefalafala's company - or face arrest. Netshidaulu initially refused but was taken to a secluded area, where he agreed to pay because he feared for his life. He gave instructions for R2.9m to be paid.

He was told he would not be released until the payment had been cleared. The group then went to Midrand to get food. The payment reflected after midnight, whereupon he was released and took an Uber home.

Netshidaulu said the “kidnapping” occurred after he had met Sefalafala on November 2 when the businessman demanded payment. Since the meeting, he said, Falaz Trading began harassing him.

“This continued harassment led to my opening intimidation and abduction cases with the Polokwane police against associates of Falaz as they threatened my life,” he said in the affidavit.

'We are trying to clean up there'

The chair of the Lepelle interim board, Joe Mathebula, told the Sunday Times that the board decided not to pay any suppliers whose contracts were under dispute and investigation. Falaz had been among those.

“When we came in, there were a number of disputed contracts and we said all contracts that have been flagged should not be paid until we have satisfied ourselves as the board [that they are legitimate].

“We can't pay anything that has a court judgment, which says all proceeds must be paid back. We are trying to clean up there. People are just trying to take advantage of government and we can't allow such to continue,” said Mathebula.