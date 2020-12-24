Mkhize criticises travel bans, saying there is 'no evidence' new SA variant is more dangerous

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday moved to allay fears that the fast-spreading newly-identified Covid-19 variant circulating in SA was more dangerous than variants in other countries.

In a statement on Christmas Eve, Mkhize said that there was "no evidence" of this.

And, said Mkhize, the decision to ban international travel from South Africa was not in line with current scientific evidence.

He was speaking after the United Kingdom's health secretary, Matt Hancock, on Wednesday spoke out about a "highly concerning" new strain of the virus coming out of South Africa.

The Express quoted him as saying: “This new variant is highly concerning, because it is yet more transmissible and it appeared to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered here.”

He thanked the South African Government “for the rigour of their science”.