SA has surpassed 1 million Covid-19 infections - here's what you should know

SA has surpassed one million Covid-19 infections since the country confirmed its first case on March 5.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Sunday, and urged South Africans to continue taking precautionary measures to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Mkhize announced SA had entered its second wave of Covid-19 infections.

He said the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were key drivers of the new wave.

Last week, health care experts announced a new variant of Covid-19, known as SARS-Cov2 or 501.v2 variant, had been identified in SA.