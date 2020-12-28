Netcare hospital group recalls front-line staff from leave, boosts oxygen supply

Netcare has had to substantially increase its oxygen capacity at all hospitals and has urgently recalled all front-line staff from leave, the hospital group said on Monday, as the Covid-19 resurgence grows in SA.

The company is deploying additional doctors, nurses, paramedics and health-care worker teams to areas of need, said Dr Richard Friedland, Netcare CEO.

Describing the surge in infections as “extremely concerning”, he said the group was reviewing and evaluating all it is doing to combat the affect of Covid-19.

The recent surge, particularly in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, had placed unprecedented demand on Netcare’s facilities, said Friedland.

“We expect this demand to continue in Limpopo and the Western Cape for at least the next two weeks, but unfortunately to increase in KZN over the same period. Fortunately, we have seen a reduction in cases in the Eastern Cape.