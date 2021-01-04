Consider anti-parasitic to avoid possible third Covid-19 wave, health minister urged

However Sahpra is not convinced.

“Ivermectin has made headlines recently as a so-called 'miracle cure' for Covid-19. However, Sahpra’s stance is unambiguous. This drug is not approved by Sahpra and any attempt to import this drug into the country will be perceived as being unlawful,” said CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

“Ivermectin is not indicated nor approved by Sahpra for use in humans. There is no confirmatory data on Ivermectin available as yet for its use in the management of Covid-19 infections. In terms of safety and efficacy there is no evidence to support the use of Ivermectin and we do not have any clinical trial evidence to justify its use,” he said.

Government 'must explore every possible solution'

On January 2, the IIG penned a 41-page dossier to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to “accelerate research of Ivermectin and fully explore its potential in the Covid-19 response in a responsible way”.

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) medical scientist Prof Colleen Aldous said the motivation advocating science was in response to the crisis of the epidemic that was being compounded by the SARS-COV-2 variant N501Y.

The group said that given the uncertainty around the rollout of the vaccine, “a critical issue to consider is that we need to roll the vaccine out to more than 60% of the population before herd immunity snuffles the disease out. This could take several months — not enough time to prevent a third wave”.

“The affect of the second wave is felt largely at the front line, namely at the general practitioner, clinic and hospital levels. Therefore, the country must explore every possible solution for Covid-19 prophylaxis and treatment to minimise morbidity and mortality, reduce the risks to health-care workers, and reduce immense stress on our health system.

“The search for preventive and curative solutions has presented a possible opportunity with the use of a well-established medicine listed on the WHO essential drug list. The latter is the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin. It has changed the landscape of the scourge of parasite infections in many developing countries countries. The developers were recognised for their achievement by being awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2015.”