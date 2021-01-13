Mom who had Covid-19 reunited with baby after thinking her son had died

A Cape Town mother who spent her festive season heartbroken and in despair after she thought her premature baby boy had died in hospital has been reunited with her son, who is alive and well.

Nosipho Nkantini from Eerste River in the Western Cape was overwhelmed to finally meet her baby after her pregnancy journey took a dramatic turn when she contracted Covid-19.

Nkantini, who works as a nurse in the public sector, developed Covid-19 symptoms halfway through her pregnancy in early December.

She said she called a general practitioner who initially did not suspect she had contracted the coronavirus and prescribed antibiotics.

“I went for a pregnancy check-up and suddenly felt very short of breath.

“I had a rapid Covid-19 test and it came back negative. Still I couldn’t breathe. It was terrifying. I couldn’t have X-rays or certain treatments for my symptoms because I was pregnant,” she said.

A second Covid-19 test was done and it came back positive.