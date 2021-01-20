Social media hype over unproven Ivermectin is irresponsible — experts

South Africans might be desperate to stop Covid-19 in its tracks, but this does not mean scientific rigour will be forfeited.

This is the clear message from some of the country’s top vaccinologists, scientists and infectious diseases experts who have warned against the “irresponsible social media hype around the use of Ivermectin” to treat Covid-19 until such time as it is officially approved for use in humans in the country.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medicine that is being studied across the globe as a possible agent against Covid-19, and in SA is currently registered for veterinary use only, with a few exceptions of external use on humans.