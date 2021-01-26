Domestic assault case against Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch provisionally withdrawn

The assault case against Orlando Pirates football player Thembinkosi Lorch has been provisionally withdrawn.

The decision was made in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.

According to NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, Lorch, through his legal team, submitted representations to the senior public prosecutor and after considering the representations, the prosecutor decided to provisionally withdraw the charges.

Lorch was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in September last year, after a complaint laid at Midrand police station by his girlfriend.

Mjonondwane said the prosecutor instructed police to conduct further investigations, and added the NPA would be guided by that investigation on whether to proceed with prosecuting Lorch.

He was out on R2,000 bail.

