South Africa

Domestic assault case against Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch provisionally withdrawn

26 January 2021 - 17:48
The charge against Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch has been provisionally withdrawn as police continue with their investigation. File photo.
The charge against Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch has been provisionally withdrawn as police continue with their investigation. File photo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The assault case against Orlando Pirates football player Thembinkosi Lorch has been provisionally withdrawn.

The decision was made in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.

According to NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, Lorch, through his legal team, submitted representations to the senior public prosecutor and after considering the representations, the prosecutor decided to provisionally withdraw the charges.

Lorch was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in September last year, after a complaint laid at Midrand police station by his girlfriend.

Mjonondwane said the prosecutor instructed police to conduct further investigations, and added the NPA would be guided by that investigation on whether to proceed with prosecuting Lorch.

He was out on R2,000 bail.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Soccer star gets R2,000 bail after 'assault at home' on woman

Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch was on Monday released on R2,000 bail after allegedly assaulting a woman in Johannesburg.
News
4 months ago

DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik pulled off air amid rape allegations

"In light of the serious allegations levelled against us we've decided to step away from all public work engagements," said the DJs.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cases of sexual assault mount against Eastern Cape traditional healer

A 71-year-old Eastern Cape traditional healer is expected to appear in the Motherwell magistrate's court on Wednesday to apply for bail after his ...
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last ... South Africa
  2. Protesters set three shops alight in Durban CBD South Africa
  3. Fugitive drug dealer rearrested at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  4. 'Don't let that happen to us': Doctor's worst fears realised as Covid flight ... News
  5. Dam levels rising as Cyclone Eloise hits Limpopo, Mpumalanga: 'To say we are ... News

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?

Related articles

  1. Soccer star gets R2,000 bail after 'assault at home' on woman South Africa
  2. NPA to review decision to withdraw charges against Sibongiseni Gabada's alleged ... South Africa
  3. New domestic violence helpline gets more than 200 calls in four days South Africa
X