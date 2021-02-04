Brothers turn dumpsite into art gallery in Motherwell, Eastern Cape

Art and fashion

The brothers have started a clothing brand alongside their artworks, which are created on canvas and cardboard boxes, and by transforming discarded wooden pallets into benches and flower pots. They print their art on T-shirts and caps by hand, and named the clothing label after their gallery, Hand in Hand Fashion. It is through their T-shirts that they raise awareness about Covid-19, which has had a negative impact on their business.

“As artists, we should always be abreast of what is happening around us,” said Sakhumzi. “It is a fact that Covid-19 has affected many people around the world and we felt compelled to create artworks reflecting its impact and on how the world is responding to the pandemic. We have met people who recounted heartbreaking experiences at the hands of this disease.

“Some people were direct victims of the pandemic but were lucky to survive, while others have close family members and friends who passed on. We then captured these horrendous stories and printed the emotions on T-shirts and caps.”

Their T-shirts have attracted interest overseas. “Everything is created by our own hands,” said Msindisi. “There is no use of machines but our own hands only. We have always wanted to create our own brand of clothing and this was the opportune moment.

“We have plenty of time to do the job and the project has been receiving positive responses from our friends and clients. We got our first order of caps from an overseas tourist who once toured the gallery. We are now working on another order.”