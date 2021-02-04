Religious body halts court action against government as churches reopen

Freedom Of Religion SA (For SA) says it has halted its urgent court application which sought to force the government to lift the ban on church gatherings under alert level 3 lockdown.

This after president Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that churches will now be allowed to reopen.

He said the cabinet had taken this decision due to a decline in numbers of daily infections. Churches are allowed to host 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

The organisation's executive director, Michael Swain, said while the court arguments will no longer be heard as an urgent matter, the “in-principle” issue regarding the constitutionality of the government’s decision-making process regarding faith-based gatherings still needs to be addressed.

“Though faith-based gatherings have again been permitted, it is very possible that we will face one or more waves of the pandemic.

“It is therefore critical that we establish a precedent regarding the reasoning and basis upon which government can lawfully regulate religious gatherings as the pandemic unfolds,” said Swain.