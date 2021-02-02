Doors might be open, but church council wants government stopped from ever shutting them again

The South African National Christian Forum (SANCF) — which was due to face off with the government in the high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday over the banning of religious gatherings under lockdown regulations — will continue with the court proceedings.

The council hailed Ramaphosa’s decision on Monday night to reopen churches as a partial answered prayer, but said it would still be meeting the co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department.

Taking to their Facebook page after Ramaphosa announced an ease on the lockdown restrictions, essentially allowing churches to operate under strict conditions, SANCF said: “We had two parts of motion, part A and part B. We're still going to pursue an order on part B but it won't be on an urgent court roll. Our part B is an order that the court must issue to the government that from now on no decision should be made regarding the religious sector without discussing it with SANCF first.”