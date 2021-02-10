COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Two new Covid-19 variants have been identified in England
February 10 2021 - 09:47
When Ashwell Tiflin's ambulance service business took a hit during lockdown, he decided to use his knowledge and skills in another way to help out where he could.
Tiflin played his part by delivering oxygen tanks, masks and oximeters to Covid-19 patients in their homes. The idea was sparked when he saw a demand from patients requiring oxygen at home, instead of at hospitals.
February 10 2021 - 09:37
Chicago teachers vote for Covid-19 safety plan agreement with district
Chicago teachers voted in favor of approving a tentative Covid-19 safety plan to allow the third-largest US public school system to gradually resume in-person classes for students who have been out of school buildings for almost a year.
Some 67% of the members of the Chicago Teachers Union who submitted an electronic ballot on Tuesday voted in favor of the plan, which outlines safety protocols to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in classrooms, the union said on Wednesday.
Ballots were cast after the union's 600-member House of Delegates agreed on Monday to allow its 28,000 rank-and-file members to vote on a tentative deal.
February 10 2021 - 09:25
Covid-19 variants taking hold in France but increase not exponential -specialist
More contagious variants of the new coronavirus are taking hold in France but their spread is not currently as fast as initially feared, Bruno Lina, a French virus specialist and a member of the scientific body advising the government, said on Wednesday.
"For now, we have the feeling the introduction of these variants is somewhat curtailed", Lina told France Inter radio.
He added that the variant first detected in Britain now accounted for around 30-35% of Covid-19 cases in Paris/Ile-de-France region, and that the one stemming from South Africa represented 2-3% of Covid-19 cases in France at present.
February 10 2021 - 09:23
China gave 40.52m doses of Covid-19 vaccines to key groups
China has administered 40.52 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for key groups of people as of February 9, Mi Feng, spokesman for the National Health Commission, said at a media briefing on Wednesday.
State media Global Times said in January that China was aiming to vaccinate 50 million people before the start of the Lunar New Year in mid-February.
February 10 2021 - 08:45
AstraZeneca vaccines will be used or swapped before expiry date: Mkhize
Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday morning said his department will ensure the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines will either be used or swapped for new ones before their expiry date.
On Sunday, Mkhize said it was only when the first million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrived at OR Tambo International Airport that health authorities discovered the shots were expiring well ahead of what had been planned.
“The April expiry date was not discovered by accident but through the implementation of our quality assurance and control protocols,” he said on Wednesday.
February 10 2021 - 07:58
South Africa says J&J vaccine will be given to health workers in study
Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday that the country would vaccinate health workers with Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine in the form of an "implementation study" in partnership with the Medical Research Council.
"This will provide valuable information about the pandemic in the post-vaccination community and thus, ensure early identification of breakthrough infections should they occur amongst vaccinated health workers," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.
He added that vaccine doses from Pfizer had also been secured for the first phase of vaccination targeting health workers.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize holds a public briefing to address pertinent issues surrounding SA's Covid-19 vaccination plan.
February 10 2021 - 07:00
Paramedic Clive Moeleso says the only fear he experiences when responding to a suspected Covid-19 case is that he may contract coronavirus and pass it on to his chronically ill mother.
February 10 2021 - 06:00
California surpassed New York on Tuesday as the US state with the most coronavirus deaths, a grim reminder of the pandemic's toll even as the vaccine roll-out and a sharp drop in new cases buoyed hopes of life eventually returning to normal.
Two new Covid-19 variants, one of which has been classified as a "concern", have been identified in England with some similarities to the South African and Brazilian variants
