COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Two new Covid-19 variants have been identified in England

February 10 2021 - 09:37

Chicago teachers vote for Covid-19 safety plan agreement with district

Chicago teachers voted in favor of approving a tentative Covid-19 safety plan to allow the third-largest US public school system to gradually resume in-person classes for students who have been out of school buildings for almost a year.

Some 67% of the members of the Chicago Teachers Union who submitted an electronic ballot on Tuesday voted in favor of the plan, which outlines safety protocols to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in classrooms, the union said on Wednesday.

Ballots were cast after the union's 600-member House of Delegates agreed on Monday to allow its 28,000 rank-and-file members to vote on a tentative deal.