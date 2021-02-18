‘Donkie’ Booysen charged with running huge mandrax syndicate

Members of a huge alleged drug syndicate known as "the Jerome Booysen Enterprise" handed themselves over to the police on Thursday as the Hawks launched their second major operation against alleged Cape Town underworld bosses since December.

The syndicate's alleged manager, Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, appeared in Bellville magistrate's court under heavy police guard with Kenneth Hansen, Kristo Mariens, Clinton Langeveldt, Jennen Jensen and Herbert Zoutman.

The state alleges that Hansen was key in managing the operations of the “syndicate” with Booysen.

The charges feature 95 drug-dealing counts involving hundreds of thousands of methaqualone (mandrax) tablets which syndicate members allegedly trafficked and distributed.

Booysen and Hansen face charges of contravening the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, which is recognised under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca).

All six accused face a separate count under the act of participating in the syndicate's activities, which included drug dealing.