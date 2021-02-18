‘Donkie’ Booysen charged with running huge mandrax syndicate
Members of a huge alleged drug syndicate known as "the Jerome Booysen Enterprise" handed themselves over to the police on Thursday as the Hawks launched their second major operation against alleged Cape Town underworld bosses since December.
The syndicate's alleged manager, Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, appeared in Bellville magistrate's court under heavy police guard with Kenneth Hansen, Kristo Mariens, Clinton Langeveldt, Jennen Jensen and Herbert Zoutman.
The state alleges that Hansen was key in managing the operations of the “syndicate” with Booysen.
The charges feature 95 drug-dealing counts involving hundreds of thousands of methaqualone (mandrax) tablets which syndicate members allegedly trafficked and distributed.
Booysen and Hansen face charges of contravening the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, which is recognised under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca).
All six accused face a separate count under the act of participating in the syndicate's activities, which included drug dealing.
The case is the second organised crime matter in which Booysen features as a key figure after he was arrested in December for the November 2017 murder of “Steroid King” Brian Wainstein.
Alleged underworld boss Mark Lifman and alleged 27s gang boss William “Red” Stevens, were arrested with Booysen. Stevens has since been murdered.
On Thursday, the state did not oppose bail for any of the accused. Booysen was released on R30,000 bail after his lawyer, Cornelius Smit, said he had paid R100,000 bail in his murder case.
Smit said Booysen's construction and property business had struggled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and his finances had suffered as a result.
Hansen was released on R20,000 bail and the other accused were released on R5,000 bail each.
The case was postponed until March 29.
