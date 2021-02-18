South Africa

‘Donkie’ Booysen charged with running huge mandrax syndicate

18 February 2021 - 13:06
Alleged underworld figures Jerome Booysen, Mark Lifman and William Stevens leave the Cape Town magistrate's court in December after being charged with the 2017 murder of Brian Wainstein. Booysen was back in court on Thursday. File photo.
Alleged underworld figures Jerome Booysen, Mark Lifman and William Stevens leave the Cape Town magistrate's court in December after being charged with the 2017 murder of Brian Wainstein. Booysen was back in court on Thursday. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Members of a huge alleged drug syndicate known as "the Jerome Booysen Enterprise" handed themselves over to the police on Thursday as the Hawks launched their second major operation against alleged Cape Town underworld bosses since December.

The syndicate's alleged manager, Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen,  appeared in Bellville magistrate's court under heavy police guard with Kenneth Hansen, Kristo Mariens, Clinton Langeveldt, Jennen Jensen and Herbert Zoutman.

The state alleges that Hansen was key in managing the operations of the “syndicate” with Booysen.

The charges feature 95 drug-dealing counts involving hundreds of thousands of methaqualone (mandrax) tablets which syndicate members allegedly trafficked and distributed.

Booysen and Hansen face charges of contravening the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, which is recognised under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca).

All six accused face a separate count under the act of participating in the syndicate's activities, which included drug dealing.

Eight in court over 2017 shooting at Café Caprice in Camps Bay

Shootings in Camps Bay and central Cape Town are the latest incidents added to an evolving charge sheet implicating a criminal group allegedly run by ...
News
1 week ago

The case is the second organised crime matter in which Booysen features as a key figure after he was arrested in December for the November 2017 murder of “Steroid King” Brian Wainstein.

Alleged underworld boss Mark Lifman and alleged 27s gang boss William “Red” Stevens, were arrested with Booysen. Stevens has since been murdered.

On Thursday, the state did not oppose bail for any of the accused. Booysen was released on R30,000 bail after his lawyer, Cornelius Smit, said he had paid R100,000 bail in his murder case.

Smit said Booysen's construction and property business had struggled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and his finances had suffered as a result.

Hansen was released on R20,000 bail and the other accused were released on R5,000 bail each.

The case was postponed until March 29.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

It’s all rich man, poor man in Cape Town’s ‘underworld’

'Foot soldiers' of the 27s gang will likely need legal aid, while the ‘big guns’ quickly raised tens of thousands in bail
News
1 week ago

Cop charged with four ‘underworld’ figures over murder of ‘Steroid King’

Four alleged underworld characters and a police officer appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday after they handed themselves over to ...
News
1 week ago

‘It’s very seldom something so barbaric happens on the upper end of Scottsville’

A witness to William ‘Red’ Stevens' killing has described the scene after the alleged gang boss was gunned down
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  2. Duduzile Zuma stands firm: ‘We are not afraid of cowards, the gate is open’ South Africa
  3. 2,000 Eskom employees gone in a year, but 6,000 more must go to reach 'right ... South Africa
  4. ‘She’ll remain the mother of our boys’ - Malusi Gigaba explains silence on ... South Africa
  5. Bongo told me to 'name a price' to halt Eskom inquiry, witness says during ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X