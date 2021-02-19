Ace Magashule asbestos case: And then there were 11 ...

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is set to join his co-accused in the dock of the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Friday, after previously appearing solo.

While Magashule was arrested, charged and granted bail in November for his alleged involvement in the R255m Free State asbestos roofing saga, his seven co-accused were arrested a month earlier and all released on hefty bail amounts ranging from R50,000 to R500,000.

At least five companies have also been charged in the matter.

On Thursday, police announced that three more government officials had been arrested in early hour operations conducted by the Hawks in Bloemfontein in connection with the same case.

Police spokesperson Katlego Mogale said: “The allegations relate to a contract that was awarded through a procurement process that was done in a fraudulent and corrupt manner. The contract was meant to identify and remove asbestos roofs in the Free State. During that period the department incurred unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure worth over R255m.”