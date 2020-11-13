Ace & the asbestos case: 6 stories you need to read ahead of his court appearance

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is expected to appear at the Bloemfontein high court on Friday after a warrant of arrest was issued for him.

The warrant is in connection with a controversial R255m asbestos eradication tender in the Free State. The matter has already seen seven people arrested, including businessman Edwin Sodi.

“Yes, we can confirm the warrant has been issued. The J50 warrant was signed by the DPP [director of public prosecutions] in the Free State,” Hawks Free State spokesperson Capt Lynda Steyn told TimesLIVE.

It comes just weeks after Magashule instructed his lawyers to contact the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to verify rumours about an arrest warrant for him.